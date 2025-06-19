Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, yellow alert issued in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi–NCR on Thursday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph, especially during the night. Gujarat and Maharashtra are also expected to receive rainfall today.

The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather warning: IMD predicts lightning, strong winds

In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls, and possible delays to flights and trains. It also flagged risks to livestock and people working outdoors. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD further recommended unplugging electrical devices during the storm to prevent lightning-related damage.

Rain improves air quality in Delhi Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 99 at 8 am on 19 June, compared to 80 recorded the previous day. ALSO READ: Delhi merely spent 1/3rd funds received under NCAP to fight air pollution According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Heavy rain forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad The IMD has predicted continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai and has issued a yellow alert for 19 June. The financial capital is likely to witness persistent showers and overcast skies through the rest of the week. Pune is also expected to receive intense rainfall over the coming days, with the IMD forecasting wet weather for the city.

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad is likely to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain on 19 June. The IMD has issued both yellow and orange alerts for the city in anticipation of severe weather conditions. Monsoon extends further; more northward progress likely in 2–3 days ALSO READ: Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data The southwest monsoon has progressed further, covering additional areas including parts of the North Arabian Sea, the rest of Gujarat, sections of Rajasthan, more areas of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining regions of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.