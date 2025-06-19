Home / India News / Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, yellow alert issued in Mumbai

Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, yellow alert issued in Mumbai

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and Delhi-NCR on June 19; heavy rain, thunderstorms and overcast skies likely to persist through the week

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
Pune is also expected to receive intense rainfall over the coming days, with the IMD forecasting wet weather for the city. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi–NCR on Thursday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph, especially during the night. Gujarat and Maharashtra are also expected to receive rainfall today.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather warning: IMD predicts lightning, strong winds

 
In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls, and possible delays to flights and trains. It also flagged risks to livestock and people working outdoors. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD further recommended unplugging electrical devices during the storm to prevent lightning-related damage.
 

Rain improves air quality in Delhi

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 99 at 8 am on 19 June, compared to 80 recorded the previous day.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Heavy rain forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad

 
The IMD has predicted continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai and has issued a yellow alert for 19 June. The financial capital is likely to witness persistent showers and overcast skies through the rest of the week. Pune is also expected to receive intense rainfall over the coming days, with the IMD forecasting wet weather for the city.
 
In Gujarat, Ahmedabad is likely to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain on 19 June. The IMD has issued both yellow and orange alerts for the city in anticipation of severe weather conditions.
 

Monsoon extends further; more northward progress likely in 2–3 days

 
The southwest monsoon has progressed further, covering additional areas including parts of the North Arabian Sea, the rest of Gujarat, sections of Rajasthan, more areas of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining regions of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 
 
The IMD added that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining areas of the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, the rest of Madhya Pradesh, additional parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and into some regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next 2–3 days.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

Operation Sindhu: 110 Indians evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

QS World University Rankings 2026 ranks IIT Delhi as top Indian institution

Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

PM to flag off first locomotive for export to Guinea on June 20 in Bihar

Topics :BS Web ReportsDelhi weatherheavy rainsIMD weather forecast

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story