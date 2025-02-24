Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala man admits to brutal killing of six, including brother, grandmother

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Kerala Police on Monday launched an investigation after a 23-year-old man appeared at the Venjarammoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother.

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

