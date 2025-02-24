Govt to show Maha Kumbh's waste management practice at Asia-Pacific forum

India will showcase the best practice for waste management adopted during the Maha Kumbh at the 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific' to be held in Jaipur, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Monday.

At a press conference, he said 25 countries and 500 delegates will participate in the three-day event starting from March 3. ALSO READ: NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

The Maha Kumbh is the world's largest event and people are praising the best practices of waste management being implemented there, the Union minister said.

The 45-day religious congregation, which began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13, culminates on February 26. Over 60 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam since it started, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Union minister said the religious congregation is being held on 4,000 hectares of land, an area large enough to accommodate a city. As many as 25,000 people have been deployed at the Maha Kumbh for waste management, Khattar said.

He also said people are praising the authorities for maintaining cleanliness, with the Maha Kumbh now serving as the best example of cleanliness.

"We will definitely showcase the best practice of waste management at the Maha Kumbh before the world," the Union minister said in response to a question at the press conference.

Talking about the 12th 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific', he said the participants will discuss the "waste to wealth" issue to boost the circular economy.

This is the second time India will host the 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific', Khattar said, adding the mega event is being held by the United Nations Centre for Regional Development, Japan and the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The objective of the forum is to chart pathways and opportunities for realizing circular and zero-waste societies in the Asia-Pacific region.