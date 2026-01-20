All emergencies, one number: Delhi rolls out '112' helpline under ERSS

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a major step to make emergency services in the national capital faster, simpler and technology-driven.

Under the new arrangement, people in Delhi can dial just one number—112—for any kind of emergency. Whether it is a police issue, fire, medical emergency or disaster-related help, one call will be enough to seek assistance.

The initiative has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0. Its main goal is to reduce confusion and ensure that help reaches people as quickly as possible during emergencies.

Why was a single emergency number needed?

The Chief Minister explained that at present, different emergency services use different helpline numbers. These include police (100), fire service (101), ambulance (108), women’s helpline (181), child helpline (1098), gas leak (1906), electricity (19123), water supply (1916), Delhi Metro (155370) and disaster management (1077).

During stressful situations, remembering so many numbers often causes confusion and delays. ERSS 2.0 removes this problem by bringing all services under one number — 112. Rekha Gupta said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already declared 112 as the National Emergency Number. ALSO READ: National Consumer Helpline resolves 67K complaints, recovers ₹45 cr in 2025 She added that ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified system that brings together emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic buttons, SMS, and web-based alerts at a single control centre, known as the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). How will ERSS 2.0 respond to emergencies faster? Once an emergency call or alert is received, the system can alert police, fire, ambulance and disaster management services at the same time, depending on the situation. Help can be requested not only through phone calls but also via mobile apps, SMS, emergency buttons and online platforms.

This is especially useful if a person is unable to speak during an emergency but can still send a signal for help. How will location tracking help victims? One of the key features of ERSS 2.0 is automatic location identification. As soon as a call or alert is received, the system identifies the caller’s location. This means the victim does not need to explain where they are. Based on this information, the nearest police van, ambulance or fire engine will be dispatched immediately. This saves valuable time during the “Golden Hour”, the crucial first 60 minutes after an emergency.

How will the system improve coordination? The Chief Minister said the new system will ensure that police, fire, and medical services receive information at the same time through a single call, reducing delays. A modern dashboard at the control room will allow officials to track where the incident happened, which vehicle has been sent and how long it will take to arrive. If there is a delay, another vehicle can be dispatched quickly, ensuring better monitoring and accountability. How will ERSS 2.0 be implemented? The project will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be linked to 112. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training of call handlers and a detailed system review.