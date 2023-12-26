Home / India News / Kerala reports no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active count at 3,096

Kerala reports no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active count at 3,096

The state reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday

No deaths were reported in the state today, as per the website | Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
No fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours and the active cases have come down to 3,096, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Tuesday.
 
Of the 116 new cases reported nationwide till 8 am today, no new cases were reported from Kerala, while there was a reduction of 32 cases taking the active cases to 3,096 from Monday's 3,128.
 

No deaths were reported in the state today, as per the website.
 
The state reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday.
 
A total number of 72,064 people have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago.
 
The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 232. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,761 till date.
 
Health Minister Veena George had earlier reassured the people that despite the rise in Covid cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage viral infections, she said.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

