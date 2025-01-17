Kerala's liquidity stress due to decline in union fiscal transfers: Guv

The budget session of the Kerala assembly commenced on Friday with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reading out the Left government's policy which claimed that the state was facing a liquidity stress due to declining share of union fiscal transfers.

In his policy address marking the commencement of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Arlekar said the state "has been facing stress on government finances" despite taking "earnest measures" for revenue mobilisation and rationalising expenses.

The reason for this was the "tapering of revenue deficit grants and cessation of GST compensation", he said while reading out the policy address prepared by the state government.

Arlekar said that the state government has highlighted problems faced by it and the ameliorative measures to the 16th Finance Commission in a detailed memo.

Besides this, the Governor said the state government was also committed to rehabilitation of all those affected by the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat in July last year by ensuring completion of a township within one year.

"The government is committed to taking initiatives to build a disaster resilient Kerala," he said.

The Governor also read out in detail the accomplishments of the state government in the various sectors, like health, education, agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure, and the initiatives being taken to further develop them. The 13th session will meet for 27 days from January 17 to March 28, as per the legislative assembly calendar.

The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be held for three days from January 20 to 22.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the Budget for the Financial Year 2025-2026 in the House on February 7.