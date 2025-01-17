Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Saif Ali Khan 'out of danger'; attacker 'detained': What we know so far?

Saif Ali Khan, attacked at his Mumbai residence during an attempted robbery, underwent surgery for severe injuries and is now recovering. Mumbai Police has launched a probe to catch the attacker

Saif Ali Khan
Doctors revealed that Saif Ali Khan sustained a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord when a shard of the knife became lodged in his spine. | Photo: X
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who underwent multiple surgeries after being attacked at his Mumbai home, is currently out of danger and recovering well, according to doctors at Lilavati Hospital.
   
The Hum Tum star was attacked at his Bandra residence around 2:30 am on Thursday (January 16). The incident occurred on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when an intruder confronted Saif’s maid.
   
As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the altercation escalated into violence. The attacker, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, inflicted multiple stab wounds on Saif, causing severe injuries.
   
Medical treatment and surgery
 
Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the attack. Doctors revealed that Saif sustained a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord when a shard of the knife became lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the 2.5-inch-long blade and repair the damage to his spinal fluid. After the procedure, Saif was moved to the ICU for close monitoring. The actor is reported to be out of immediate danger, but doctors are monitoring his recovery closely.
   
Police investigation begins, suspect detained

Mumbai Police swiftly launched an investigation, forming 20 teams to locate the intruder. DCP Dixit Gedam, overseeing the case, said the attacker used the fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan’s residence, possibly during the night, with robbery as the motive.
   
The FIR has been registered under sections of robbery, trespassing, and causing grievous hurt. A portion of the knife used in the attack was recovered from Saif’s spine. Forensic teams and the dog squad have collected evidence from Khan’s home and the building. After searches in multiple locations across Mumbai, more than 30 hours later, one suspect has been detained.  The accused involved in the attack on Saif was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him, an official told ANI. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, the official added.
   
Witness accounts and family statements
 
The attack began in the bedroom of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son, Jeh. The nanny, Eliyama Philip, was the first to notice the intruder and tried to confront him. During the scuffle, the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore from the family. When Saif intervened, he was attacked multiple times.
   
Saif’s PR team later issued a statement requesting privacy: “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence during which he was attacked and has suffered some injuries. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated.”
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan also released a statement on Instagram, describing the events as “incredibly challenging” and urging the media to avoid relentless speculation.
   
Political reactions
 
The attack has sparked a political row, with leaders questioning the safety of celebrities in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “If celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is?” AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the state government.
   
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, maintained that while the incident was “unfortunate”, Mumbai remains safe.
 
Saif Ali KhanrobberyMumbaiMumbai policeKareena KapoorCrime

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

