Home / India News / Key govt functionaries visit G20 sites to take stock of preparedness

Key govt functionaries visit G20 sites to take stock of preparedness

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A traffic police during full-dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Sunday

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who on Sunday visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting to take stock of preparedness for the mega event.

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public.

They visited Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre that will host key G20 meetings, the Palam technical area and some of the roundabouts in the area through which the foreign delegates will be travelling, officials said.

Also Read

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

Facilities at Bharat Mandapam to promote conference tourism: MICE industry

TMSEp487: Banking, Bharat Mandapam, markets, Global Biofuel Alliance

Bharat Mandapam designed as window to India: Architect Sanjay Singh

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Interoperability of DPIs likely to be 'long-term goal' for G20 summit

Magnus is not invincible: the 18-year-old chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

El Nino's potential impact on rabi crops overcasts govt's fiscal arithmetic

Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 outcomes of PM's progressive policy: Minister

PM transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation: Pradhan

Topics :G20 DelhiG20 meetingPragati Maidan

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story