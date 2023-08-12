Home / India News / Kharge to attend event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Aug 13

Kharge to attend event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Aug 13

This will be the second visit of Kharge to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the AICC chief last October

Press Trust of India Raipur
Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Chhattisgarh on Sunday to attend a state government event in Janjgir-Champa district, officials said on Saturday.

Kharge will attend the 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' programme to be held in Janjgir city at 1:30 pm, they said, adding that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will also remain present.

This will be the second visit of Kharge to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the AICC chief last October.

The visit is seen as a launch of Congress' campaign for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, due later this year.

Kharge will land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at around 12:10 pm on Sunday and will leave for Janjgir in a helicopter, an official said.

After attending the event, he will depart from Raipur for Delhi at 4:20 pm, he said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress, despite a landslide victory, could win only two of the six seats in Janjgir-Champa district. Of the rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two segments each.

In the previous elections, Congress had won 68 of the total 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The JCC (J) bagged five segments and its ally BSP 2. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.

Also Read

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Political malice do not benefit country: BSP on Rahul's disqualification

Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

Around 25 mn national flags supplied to post offices: Culture ministry

Karnataka Research Foundation to be set up for R-D in startups: Minister

With new youth policy, Rajasthan to be leading Indian state by 2030: Gehlot

Anti-addiction campaign launched in UP, CM urges youth for association

Topics :ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh governmentmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story