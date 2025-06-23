Home / India News / Kharif paddy sowing up 58% to 1.3 million hectare till Jun 20: Govt

Kharif paddy sowing up 58% to 1.3 million hectare till Jun 20: Govt

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 20, 2025, an official statement said on Monday

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy
The southwest monsoon is now back on track after a brief stall, and rainfall activity is increasing across most regions of India. IMD has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 58 per cent at 13.22 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 8.37 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 20, 2025, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses has increased to 9.44 lakh hectare from 6.63 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals rose to 18.03 lakh hectare over 14.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds is down at 5.38 lakh tonnes against 5.89 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is higher at 31.25 lakh hectare from 29.12 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 137.84 lakh hectare till June 20, 2025, from 124.88 lakh hectares a year ago.

The southwest monsoon is now back on track after a brief stall, and rainfall activity is increasing across most regions of India. IMD has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chennai woman sent bomb threats to avenge 'one-sided love', arrested

NRAI welcomes Delhi government's move easing licensing norms for F&B

India, US trying to finalise interim trade deal before Jul 9: Sources

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

Topics :GovernmentPaddykharif crop

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story