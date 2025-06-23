NRAI welcomes Delhi government's move easing licensing norms for F&B

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday expressed gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for easing licensing norms for food and beverage (F&B) businesses in the city.

As per the new directive, hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, discotheques and similar establishments operating in the national capital will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence.

“This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector in the capital. This will also increase investments by the F&B sector, which will bring in additional revenue to the Delhi government's exchequer in various forms in the future,” said an NRAI statement.

The decision is expected to bring major relief to restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances. “We wholeheartedly thank the Central and Delhi governments for this forward-looking step. Removing the requirement for the Delhi Police Eating House Licence is a significant relief for restaurateurs who have long faced unnecessary delays and complexities,” said Sagar Daryani, NRAI president. “We are proud that NRAI's persistent efforts have contributed to this much-needed change. This reform will not only save time and resources but also foster a more vibrant, business-friendly environment for both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B sector,” he added.