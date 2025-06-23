Home / India News / Chennai woman sent bomb threats to avenge 'one-sided love', arrested

Chennai woman sent bomb threats to avenge 'one-sided love', arrested

A Chennai-based Deloitte consultant was arrested for sending hoax bomb threats across India via the dark web to frame a man she loved, after he married someone else

Criminal in handcuffs
The accused, identified as Reni Joshilda, is a Chennai resident with a background in robotics. | Representative Image
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
A senior consultant at Deloitte has been arrested by the cyber crime unit in Ahmedabad for allegedly sending hoax bomb threats across multiple Indian states via the dark web, in an attempt to frame a man she was romantically interested in.
 
The accused, identified as Reni Joshilda, is a Chennai resident with a background in robotics. Her arrest followed a large-scale investigation involving coordination between cyber units from across the country.

Revenge over unrequited love, say police

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal confirmed that Joshilda had a one-sided affair with Divij Prabhakar, who married another woman in February 2025. “The main accused in the case is Reni Joshilda from Chennai. She is qualified in robotics and currently employed as a senior consultant at Deloitte. She had a one-sided affair with one Divij Prabhakar, whom she wanted to marry,” Singhal stated.
 
According to investigators, Joshilda allegedly created multiple fake email accounts using Prabhakar's name and used them to issue bomb threats targeting various public locations. These threats triggered high-level alerts and joint responses from police in 11 states.

Digital trail leads police to Chennai

Singhal said, “Due to this, she wanted to frame Divij Prabhakar by creating many email IDs in his name. She used to operate using the Dark Web to send threats and never revealed her digital trail.”
 
However, one digital misstep enabled authorities to trace her back to Chennai. “One mistake from her helped us track her to Chennai. We have recovered many digital and paper evidence. With this, we have busted a big module,” he added.

Investigation still underway

Police are currently examining whether others were involved in the conspiracy or if Joshilda was responsible for similar threats in other regions. Further investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officials from 11 states continuing to coordinate efforts.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

