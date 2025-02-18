KIIT suicide row: Nepal PM steps in; accused held - what we know so far

The alleged suicide of 20-year-old Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar has led to widespread protests, diplomatic concerns, and scrutiny of the university’s handling of harassment complaints.

Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, with allegations surfacing that she had been harassed and blackmailed by a fellow student, Advik Srivastava, a 21-year-old from Lucknow.

The incident has triggered protests from over 500 Nepali students on campus, which escalated further when university authorities attempted to forcibly evict them. The situation has since drawn intervention from the Nepalese government and responses from Indian authorities.

KIIT suicide case: Allegations against the accused

According to reports and complaints from Lamsal’s cousin Siddhant Sigdel, she had been subjected to continuous harassment by Srivastava, which allegedly pushed her to take her own life.

The FIR filed by Sigdel states that Lamsal had reported Srivastava's behaviour to the university’s International Relations Office (IRO). However, the authorities allegedly failed to take strong action beyond issuing a warning.

Some social media posts suggested that Lamsal was being blackmailed by Srivastava. Additionally, an audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between the two went viral, in which a male voice was allegedly heard abusing and harassing the female.

On the evening of February 16, police detained Srivastava outside the Biju Patnaik International Airport, with reports claiming he was attempting to leave the city. A flight ticket from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, dated February 16, bearing his name, surfaced online, raising speculation about whether he was trying to flee after Lamsal’s death.

Srivastava has been arrested and booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide. Besides, police have seized Lamsal’s mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination.

KIIT suicide case: Students' protest, university’s response

Following Lamsal’s death, the Nepali student community at KIIT erupted in protest, blocking roads and demanding justice. They accused the university of ignoring her complaints and failing to take preventive action.

Videos on social media showed clashes between students and the university’s security guards. To contain the situation, the university initially closed sine die (indefinitely) for all Nepali students and ordered them to vacate the campus immediately on February 17.

Eyewitnesses and students reported that they were forced onto buses and dropped at the Cuttack railway station, 30 km away, without proper arrangements. Some students lacked train tickets, and others said they had upcoming exams scheduled for February 28.

Reports also surfaced alleging that some university authorities made racially insensitive remarks during the protests. One official allegedly compared KIIT’s spending on students to Nepal’s national budget, a remark that was reportedly caught on video.

KIIT suicide case: Nepali PM's intervention

The eviction of Nepali students quickly turned into a diplomatic issue, drawing concern from the Nepalese Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli.

PM Oli issued a statement on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), alleging forced eviction of Nepali students and calling on the Indian government to intervene. The Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi dispatched two officers to counsel affected students and ensure their safety.

After strong backlash and diplomatic pressure, the Odisha government intervened, directing KIIT to reverse its decision. The university issued a new statement urging Nepali students to return and promising resumption of normal academic activities.

The Nepalese Embassy further assured students that they could stay in their hostel or return home as per their choice. Meanwhile, Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj acknowledged that KIIT should not have evicted the students and assured that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness.

KIIT suicide case: Ongoing investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the case, with police conducting a scientific examination of Lamsal’s mobile phone and laptop to verify the blackmail allegations.

Meanwhile, the university maintains that Lamsal and Srivastava were in a relationship and that the suicide may have resulted from a personal dispute. However, this version has been strongly contested by protesting students and Lamsal’s family.

With diplomatic pressure, student outrage, and allegations of administrative negligence, the incident remains under intense scrutiny. The outcome of the police investigation and any potential legal actions against Srivastava and the university authorities will likely determine the next steps in this case.