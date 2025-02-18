Weather to take a U-turn again as Delhi sees second warmest day of season

Delhi recorded the second-hottest day of the season on February 17, with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. However, the weather could take a U-turn, with cold conditions coming back after the rainfall predicted later this week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Weather update for today

IMD has forecast scattered clouds with mist for today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity levels would fluctuate between 100 per cent and 42 per cent. Wind speeds could reach 10 to 12 kmph.

Rainfall expected this week

Delhi's weather is turning warmer as the winter fades. February has brought unreasonably high temperatures and strong sunshine. IMD predicts that there can be a change in the capital's weather due to the active western disturbance over North India. According to IMD, light drizzle is expected on February 19, and February 20 which could lead to a drop in the temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi air remains 'poor'

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Tuesday morning but remained in the 'poor' category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 214.

On February 17, the AQI touched 250 in the national capital, ending the period of short-lived relief.