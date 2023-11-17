Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju inspects India-funded key connectivity project in Maldives

Kiren Rijiju inspects India-funded key connectivity project in Maldives

It is funded under a grant of $100 million and a Line of Credit of $400 million from India

Press Trust of India
"Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Friday inspected the progress of work of an India-funded major connectivity project in the Maldives that is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the country.

Rijiju is here at the invitation of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency. Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is funded under a grant of $100 million and a Line of Credit of $400 million from India.

"Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives.

Project is being undertaken under the Govt of India's concessional Line of Credit and Grant and is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the Greater Male Region," Rijiju, posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju called on the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles Ahmed Afif and discussed their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the high-level ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony of President-elect Muizzu underscores India's commitment to further deepen the substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, defeated incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Rijiju highlights progress in India-Maldives ties under PM Modi, Solih

Maldives President-elect to be sworn in tomorrow; Rijiju to represent India

Samudrayaan project on track, vehicle will be ready soon: Kiren Rijiju

Isro and Nasa discuss potential opportunities in space exploration

India ready to share technical capabilities for empowering people: DEA Secy

Cyclone 'Midhili' to make landfall in Bangladesh coast, fishermen warned

India's G20 Presidency advocated solutions from within Global South: EAM

Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy pays over Rs 68,000 fine for 'stealing power'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kiren RijijuIndia MaldivesIndia Maldives ties

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story