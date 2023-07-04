KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip's house set on fire in Churachandpur



On Monday, the KNO and the United People’s Front (UPF) had announced that the blockade on National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi will be lifted after almost two months. Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Seilen Haokip’s house in Churachandpur in Manipur was set on fire on Monday night.



Haokip’s house is located in Songpi in Churachandpur district. This is the first prominent instance of a Kuki-Zomi leader’s residence being targeted in a Kuki-Zomi-dominated area ever since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.



Thousands of security personnel have been deployed in the state and internet services remain shut. Ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities. More than 100 people have died and over 40,000 people have been displaced so far.



The mob had managed to reach the minister's house at Kongba despite a curfew and threw petrol bombs at the house. On June 15, Union Minister R K Ranjan's house was set on fire by a mob of around 1,000 people in Imphal. Ranjan and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.



On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was ready to resign from his post but he changed his mind after thousands of women blocked his convoy on his way to the Raj Bhavan. On July 1, three people were killed in a gunfight with unknown assailants.



Visits by political leaders Singh said, "I was really surprised that people gathered outside my house. I thought everyone had left me. But when I went out and saw the crowd, I thanked God and my people who love me so much. So, I changed my decision."



On May 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Manipur on a three-day visit and appealed for peace in the state. Various political leaders have visited the state ever since the violence started.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps on his two-day visit to the state, which started on June 29. He met with the Chief Minister of Manipur and his Cabinet ministers. Shah then met various Meitei Civil Society organisations in Imphal and visited three Kuki-Zo-dominated districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal (Moreh town) during his tour.