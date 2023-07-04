Harsh Chouhan resigns as NCST chairman eight months before end of term



Following his resignation, the tribal rights body is left functioning with a lone member, Ananta Nayak. National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Harsh Chouhan resigned with eight months left for his term to end.



He was appointed as the chairman of the NCST in February 2021 for a three-year term. Chouhan, a social rights activist who hails from Madhya Pradesh, resigned on June 26. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu last week, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).



Chouhan had asked the ministry to keep the rules in abeyance and "reinstate, strengthen and strictly monitor" the implementation of Rules 2017 to grant the FRA rights to Scheduled Tribes (STs). The resignation follows a run-in with the environment ministry as in October 2022, Chouhan had written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change red-flagging the new Forest Conservation Rules, 2022. He had said that the rules violated the Forest Rights Act, 2006, by giving primacy to project clearance, according to the ET report.