Home / India News / Harsh Chouhan resigns as NCST chairman eight months before end of term

Harsh Chouhan resigns as NCST chairman eight months before end of term

Harsh Chouhan's resignation comes after a run-in with the environment ministry over the Forest Conservation Rules 2022, which he said violated the Forest Rights Act, 2006

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter: NCST

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Harsh Chouhan resigned with eight months left for his term to end.
Following his resignation, the tribal rights body is left functioning with a lone member, Ananta Nayak.

Chouhan, a social rights activist who hails from Madhya Pradesh, resigned on June 26. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu last week, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).
He was appointed as the chairman of the NCST in February 2021 for a three-year term.

The resignation follows a run-in with the environment ministry as in October 2022, Chouhan had written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change red-flagging the new Forest Conservation Rules, 2022. He had said that the rules violated the Forest Rights Act, 2006, by giving primacy to project clearance, according to the ET report.
Chouhan had asked the ministry to keep the rules in abeyance and "reinstate, strengthen and strictly monitor" the implementation of Rules 2017 to grant the FRA rights to Scheduled Tribes (STs).

However, in January this year, the environment ministry dismissed the concerns raised by Chouhan.
Chouhan has worked extensively for tribals in Madhya Pradesh and has been associated with Sangh bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. 

Also Read

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

Chairman posts vacant in six of 11 public sector banks, some for two years

Indian realty market to reach Rs 13 trillion by 2023: CII Delhi chairman

Mkts may outperform after clarity on Adani issue: IIFL Securities chairman

Markets gain on dovish comments by US Fed chairman; Sensex rise 378 points

Four domestic flights diverted from Delhi airport due to 'bad weather'

State Food Ministers to discuss kharif procurement, food security on Jul 5

Garuda Aerospace bags 400 Agri Kisan drone order from IFFCO; tally at 10K

Food, fuel, fertiliser crisis big challenges for world: PM at SCO summit

PM engaged cooperatives, corporates, NGOs to boost development: Shah

Topics :NCSTForest Rights ActIndian Forest ActNational Commission for Scheduled TribesScheduled Tribes

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story