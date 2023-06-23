Home / India News / Knowledge is future, media plays important role in transmission: Gadkari

Knowledge is future, media plays important role in transmission: Gadkari

Knowledge is the future and journalists perform the important task of disseminating it, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Knowledge is the future and journalists perform the important task of disseminating it, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

Speaking at an award function organized by the Mumbai Patrakar Parishad, he also noted that there are still some journalists who present the truth fearlessly without thinking about how people would react. To convey information about good developments in society and good work done by any person is a very important job and journalists perform this task, the senior BJP leader said. "Knowledge is the future..... If conversion of knowledge into wealth is our future, knowledge must be taken to the people and journalists do this job very well," he said.

There are some journalists for whom their job is a mission, Gadkari further said. "Many dangers have to be faced while doing journalism today....One has to pay the price for writing the truth. Because people do not love the truth. But there are many journalists who do not care about reaction but think that they must present the truth," the Union minister said.

Maharashtra has a long tradition of such journalists, he added. Well-known ophthalmologist and former J J Hospital Dean Dr T P Lahane and journalist-turned- artist Prakash Joshi were among the award winners at the function.

Also Read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

Hackers impersonate crypto news journalists, steal $3 mn from 1,932 victims

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Nitin Gadkari

L20 plays a significant role in G20 grouping, says Bhupender Yadav

FM Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of Paris Summit

Nepal cinema's resumes screening of Hindi movies except 'Adipurush'

Self-regulatory body for pharma industry on cards: Mansukh Mandaviya

RBI Bulletin: GDP growth, decline in inflation and other key highlights

Topics :Nitin GadkariJournalistsmedia

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story