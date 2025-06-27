Home / India News / Maharashtra logs 13 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; tally hits 2,462

The health department has conducted 28,486 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,277 patients have recovered from the infection till date, it said. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally of infections to 2,462, and one death, the health department said.

A 65-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, including rheumatoid arthritis, died in Kolhapur, an official said.

Since January 1, the state has recorded 2,462 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, the department said.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Nagpur, two from Pune and one each from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Satara, an official statement said.

The health department has conducted 28,486 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,277 patients have recovered from the infection till date, it said.

Mumbai has reported 980 cases, including 539 in June alone, so far this year.

At least 37 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 36 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

