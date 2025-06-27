Maharashtra logs 13 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; tally hits 2,462

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally of infections to 2,462, and one death, the health department said.

A 65-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, including rheumatoid arthritis, died in Kolhapur, an official said.

Since January 1, the state has recorded 2,462 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, the department said.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Nagpur, two from Pune and one each from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Satara, an official statement said.

The health department has conducted 28,486 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,277 patients have recovered from the infection till date, it said.