Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

Kolkata Metro will start additional services on the North-South corridor amid the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road in Kolkata. The metro services will continue till midnight on Friday

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
A grand Durga Puja Carnival is set to take place on Red Road in Kolkata on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Tourism Department of the West Bengal government will organise this one-day event where around 100 puja committees from different states will demonstrate their Durga idols with songs and dance performances. 

Officials from 14 nations will also send their Consul General or representative to the event, which includes Britain, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the USA, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Russia.

To facilitate all the Carnival goers, Kolkata Metro took a significant step as they are all set to operate additional services on the North-South Corridor today. The additional service will remain operational till midnight on Friday. The rapid transit system took this step at the request of the West Bengal government to run services to help people who come to see the famous Durga Puja Carnival.

Additional services
Kolkata metro, which is the country's oldest metro network, runs 252 services on the Blue Line instead of 234 services. 

First Service:

Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 06:50 hrs 
Dumdum to Kavi Subhash at 06:50 hrs
Dumdum to Dakshineswar at 06:55 hrs
Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 07:00 hrs

Last Service:

Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 22:58 hrs (instead of 21:28 hrs)
Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 23:00 hrs (instead of 21:30 hrs)
Dumdum to Kavi Subhash at 23:10 hrs (instead of 21:40 hrs)
Kavi Subhash to Dumdum at 23:10 hrs (instead of 21:40 hrs)

How many stations are there in the North-South corridor?

There are 24 stations on the blue line, i.e., North-South corridor - Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Girish Park, Jatin Das Park, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Shahid Khudiram, and Kavi Subhash.

Kolkata Metro rake maintenance
During the festival period, the maintenance of Metro rakes played a key role in the smooth functioning of the Kolkata Metro. Currently, a total of 16 Medha rakes, 13 ICF rakes and 1 Dalian rake are in operation on the Blue Line. The metro officers and other staff are executing the complex duty of rake maintenance with sheer and utmost dedication.

Topics :Durga PujaKolkata Metro StationKolkata Metrodurga puja in BengalKolkata

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

