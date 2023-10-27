Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

A grand Durga Puja Carnival is set to take place on Red Road in Kolkata on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Tourism Department of the West Bengal government will organise this one-day event where around 100 puja committees from different states will demonstrate their Durga idols with songs and dance performances.

Officials from 14 nations will also send their Consul General or representative to the event, which includes Britain, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the USA, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Russia.

To facilitate all the Carnival goers, Kolkata Metro took a significant step as they are all set to operate additional services on the North-South Corridor today. The additional service will remain operational till midnight on Friday. The rapid transit system took this step at the request of the West Bengal government to run services to help people who come to see the famous Durga Puja Carnival.

Additional services Kolkata metro, which is the country's oldest metro network, runs 252 services on the Blue Line instead of 234 services. First Service: Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 06:50 hrs Dumdum to Kavi Subhash at 06:50 hrs Dumdum to Dakshineswar at 06:55 hrs Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 07:00 hrs Last Service: Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 22:58 hrs (instead of 21:28 hrs) Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 23:00 hrs (instead of 21:30 hrs) Dumdum to Kavi Subhash at 23:10 hrs (instead of 21:40 hrs) Kavi Subhash to Dumdum at 23:10 hrs (instead of 21:40 hrs) How many stations are there in the North-South corridor?

There are 24 stations on the blue line, i.e., North-South corridor - Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Girish Park, Jatin Das Park, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Shahid Khudiram, and Kavi Subhash.