Shivaji established Hindavi Empire during time of 'tyrant' Aurangzeb: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's conduct towards his enemies follows the Bhagavad Gita which talks about protection of the good and destruction of the wicked.

Referring to the Sanskrit shloka 'Paritranaya sadhunam vinashaya cha dushkritam' as said by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, he said whenever the Indian society adopts this strategy, it will never be insulted and will successfully protect its honour and self-respect.

Adityanath cited couplets attributed to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita to say that words are different the sentiment remains the same and that is "we will protect the good ('sajjan') people, but will not hesitate in destroying the evil ('durjan') forces."



Before the staging of the drama 'Janata Raja' based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had established the Hindavi Empire in India 350 years ago during the time of the "tyrant" Aurangzeb.

"While Aurangzeb was eager to destroy the cultural and spiritual identity of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was proclaiming the Hindu Empire. This was unprecedented," he said.

The play was staged on the initiative of Divya Prem Seva Mission, Haridwar and the Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Adityanath also watched the staging of the drama, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

The chief minister said that in the medieval period when it was said that even the term Sanatan Dharma would get wiped off, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh came as a beacon of light from time to time and became an inspiration for all.

"The work that Lord Shri Ram had done in the Treta Yug was carried forward by these great men. A follower of Sanatan Dharma gets inspiration from them and derives strength and power to face the challenges," he said.