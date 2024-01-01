Home / India News / Kolkata's air worsens on New Year's Day due to bursting of firecrackers

Kolkata's air worsens on New Year's Day due to bursting of firecrackers

Immediately after the midnight celebrations, the air quality index (PM 2.5) turned 250 in some southern and northern parts of the city, with smog reminiscent of Kali Puja night

However, it dipped slightly on Monday morning but some places such as Ballygunge and Jadavpur still experienced poor quality air of AQI 281 till 1 pm, the official said (Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The air quality in Kolkata worsened on New Year's Day, mainly due to the bursting of firecrackers at midnight, an official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said.

Immediately after the midnight celebrations, the air quality index (PM 2.5) turned 250 in some southern and northern parts of the city, with smog reminiscent of Kali Puja night.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, it dipped slightly on Monday morning but some places such as Ballygunge and Jadavpur still experienced poor quality air of AQI 281 till 1 pm, the official said.

Air monitoring stations at Victoria Memorial recorded marginally better AQI at 199, followed by 161 at Rabindra Sarobar and 152 at Bidhannagar, he said.

While an AQI of 200 and above is classified as 'poor', the readings between 100 and 199 are categorised as 'moderate', both causing breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases.

Bursting of firecrackers coupled with particulate matters hanging in the air in winter, plus more number of cars hitting the roads in stretches such as EM Bypass, JL Nehru Road, Sarat Bose Road and Sector V compounded the situation for a few hours, he said.

Aided by breezy and sunny weather conditions, the average AQI levels came down to around 170 by 12 pm on Monday, he added.

Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said the AQI in the city was still better than last year's levels.

Exactly a year ago, the AQI was recorded at 314 at Bidhannagar, 319 at Rabindra Bharati University, 303 at Victoria Memorial and 269 at Ballygunge.

Also Read

BJP leaders defying SC: TMC MP to Delhi police on worsening air quality

Visva-Bharati V-C accuses protesting TMC leaders of threatening to kill him

3,500 kg of firecrackers seized by police ahead of Diwali from North Delhi

Don't burn crackers, use public transport: Delhi health department

BJP instigated others to burn crackers; AQI went up 100 points: Gopal Rai

2023: NGT cracks whip to spur officials to strive for cleaner air, water

Five held for stealing 199 gold coins while demolishing house in Gujarat

Punjab govt buys Goindwal Sahib thermal power plant for Rs 1,080 crore

Happy New Year 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend wishes

Kerala CM launches K-SMART App for digital access to local govt services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kolkata portKolkataair pollutionNew Year Eve

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story