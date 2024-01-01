Home / India News / Punjab govt buys Goindwal Sahib thermal power plant for Rs 1,080 crore

"It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government," Mann said. The plant is spread over 1,100 acres of land in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran

"We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt," Mann said.
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has bought a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.

"It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government," Mann said at a news conference here.

"We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt," Mann said.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in July last year filed a bid to take over the 540 MegaWatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.

The 540 MW thermal power plant is an independent power plant and is spread over 1,100 acres of land in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

