Kollavarsham 2024: Everything you need to know about Malayalam new year

In the Malayalam calendar, which is widely used in the Indian state of Kerala, Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, marks the beginning of a new year. The lunisolar Malayalam calendar, which is based on long-standing customs, is important to the cultural and religious life of the people of Kerala. This auspicious day will be observed on August 17, 2024, this year. On the first day of the Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar, the New Year, or Kollavarsham, is celebrated. The vibrant celebrations and traditional observances of this festival are well-known.

Nevertheless, it is essential to keep in mind that many Keralites observe Vishu as their New Year. As a different aspect of the New Year, Vishu is celebrated at the beginning of Medam, which typically falls in April.

Malayalam New Year 2024: Importance

In the Malayalam calendar, the Malayalam New Year is a happy occasion that marks the beginning of a new year. New beginnings, reflection, and celebration are all part of this time. The day is marked by a variety of rituals and traditional activities that highlight Kerala's extensive cultural heritage.

Malayalam New Year 2024: Celebrations and Traditions

Pooja and Rituals: Devotees go to temples to pray for good fortune and happiness. At home, special rituals and ceremonies are carried out, such as lighting lamps and offering sacrifices to deities.

Festive Preparations: Houses are cleaned and adorned with rangoli designs and fresh flowers. A variety of sweet and savoury traditional dishes are made to represent prosperity and abundance.

Cultural Events: To commemorate the occasion, a variety of cultural events, including traditional games, music, and dance performances, are held. The festive atmosphere is enhanced by the traditional attire worn by the crowd.

Community Gatherings: Families and friends for the entire community get together to celebrate the occasion. Community bonds are strengthened by common practices like sharing meals and gifts.

What is the difference between the Vishu and Malayalam New Year?

While the beginning of Kollavarsham is marked by the Malayalam New Year on Chingam, Vishu, which falls in April, is also regarded as the New Year by many people in Kerala. The festival of Vishu, which falls on the first day of Medam, marks the beginning of the solar year and is associated with harvest-related celebrations.

The Malayalam New Year, which falls on August 17, 2024, is significant to the people of Kerala because it represents a new beginning and the continuation of long-standing customs. These celebrations, whether they are called Kollavarsham or Vishu, are a reflection of Kerala's rich cultural heritage and deeply rooted traditions, which help to define the state's cultural identity. Kollavarsham 1200 is a time for reflection, renewal, and joyful celebration with loved ones.