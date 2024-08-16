Centre issues '6-hour FIR' order over violence against health workers

Amid the escalating row over Kolkata trainee doctor’s death, the Health Ministry on Friday directed heads of the medical institutions to file an institutional first information report (FIR) within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

“It is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident,” a memorandum, issued by the office of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel, reads. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order followed amid widespread protests across India by doctors’ bodies against institutional negligence towards healthcare workers and call for justice in the rape-murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor, whose body was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last Friday.

Massive protests were held today across the country, together with the Indian Medical Association calling off some services for the day as a mark of their protest. The doctors have been blaming administrative failure and poor facilities for healthcare workers that resulted in the unfortunate incident.

Massive protests were held nationwide today, with the Indian Medical Association suspending some services as a mark of solidarity. The doctors have attributed the unfortunate incident to administrative failures and inadequate facilities for healthcare workers.

More From This Section

The victim, whose body was found in a seminar hall of the hospital, had gone there to take a nap while on duty on Thursday night.

Mob attacks RG Kar Medical Hospital and College

The incident took a wild turn on Thursday when a mob of about 7,000 people entered the RG Kar Medical Hospital and College on Thursday with the intention to ‘destroy the scene of the crime’. This has further agitated the protesting doctors while the Opposition parties in Bengal are demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Mamata government for its failure to protect the establishment and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file an interim report on the matter.

Govt asked to provide photos of ‘intact’ crime scene

The court also directed the state to provide images proving that the crime scene was intact, as claimed by the Kolkata Police. This was also after reports emerged that some renovation work was being carried out at the hospital after the incident, which the State counsel denied was an “attempt to wipe out evidence.”

The central agency was handed over the rape-murder probe on Tuesday by the court. One person, identified as Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in connection with the case. However, the victim’s parents suspect the involvement of more persons as the autopsy report indicates a significant presence of fluid, suggesting possible gang rape.