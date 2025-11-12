Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

The famous Kovalam beach, one of the popular tourist spots near Chennai, has secured the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for the fifth consecutive year 2025-26.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu expressed pride in the achievement and highlighted the commitment of the state government and the local community in maintaining the beach's global eco-standards.

He also congratulated the Chengalpattu district administration and the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

Building on this success, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu said the state government has selected 10 other beaches in Tamil Nadu to pursue global certification.