Home / India News / Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

In a social media post on Tuesday night, State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu expressed pride in the achievement

Palolem beach
Supriya Sahu said the state government has selected 10 other beaches in Tamil Nadu to pursue global certification (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The famous Kovalam beach, one of the popular tourist spots near Chennai, has secured the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for the fifth consecutive year 2025-26.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu expressed pride in the achievement and highlighted the commitment of the state government and the local community in maintaining the beach's global eco-standards.

He also congratulated the Chengalpattu district administration and the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

Building on this success, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu said the state government has selected 10 other beaches in Tamil Nadu to pursue global certification.

These include four beaches in Chennai, two in Cuddalore, and one each in Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Tuticorin.

She noted that Kovalam's recognition is the fruit of years of dedicated work to make it a clean, safe, inclusive and sustainable beach.

"Thanks to the strong commitment of the government and collaboration with the local community," Sahu wrote in her social media account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Protesters confront security at main venue of COP30

Red Fort blast: Mobile dump data shows key suspect recced area in January

Delhi blast: What explosive materials were used, and how powerful was it?

Proud moment: Kerala CM hails state's top ranking in Ease of Doing Business

Maharashtra ATS questions Thane teacher over 'terror' links of Pune techie

Topics :ChennaiTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentbeach

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story