Proud moment: Kerala CM hails state's top ranking in Ease of Doing Business

With 99.3 per cent reforms implemented, up from 91 per cent last year, Kerala continues to lead through efficient governance, teamwork, and a strong focus on innovation-driven growth, Vijayan added

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
In an 'X' post on Tuesday night, the CM said the achievement reaffirms "our steady progress" in creating an investor-friendly ecosystem (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the state's repeated success in the national Ease of Doing Business rankings as a "proud moment", attributing the achievement to efficient governance and a focus on innovation.

In an 'X' post on Tuesday night, the CM said the achievement reaffirms "our steady progress" in creating an investor-friendly ecosystem.

"A proud moment as #Kerala shines again in the Ease of Doing Business rankings. Once more, the State has been placed in the top Fast Mover category in the Business Reforms Action Plan & Reduction of Compliance Burden, reaffirming our steady progress in creating an investor-friendly ecosystem," Vijayan said.

With 99.3 per cent reforms implemented, up from 91 per cent last year, Kerala continues to lead through efficient governance, teamwork, and a strong focus on innovation-driven growth, he added in the post.

After receiving the honour from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, State Industries Minister P Rajeev said it is a recognition of Kerala's outstanding progress in implementing reforms in the business sector.

He noted that Kerala secured the Top Achiever position in the Fast Movers category under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024.

He emphasised that the continuing recognition proves Kerala's top rank is a sustained achievement and not a temporary phenomenon.

While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also featured alongside Kerala in the Fast Movers category, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra appeared in the Aspirers list, Rajeev said.

The minister also expressed hope that the 2024 recognition would give a renewed boost to the state's industrial sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala governmentEase of Doing Business

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

