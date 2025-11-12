3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the key suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module, conducted several reconnaissance of the Red Fort area in January this year, news agency PTI reported.
The development came after the police analysed his mobile dump data, adding that they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling at the time.
Citing a police official, the report said that the ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Ganaie's phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January. "These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26", he added.
The official further noted that Ganaie, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the historic monument several times to study the security arrangements along with the crowd density patterns. Their movements were also corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas. ALSO READ | Al-Falah University under scanner after doctors held in Red Fort blast case
Investigators are examining Ganaie's digital records and communications to trace the funding behind the module’s operations and identify how the explosives were obtained. They are also checking whether other individuals carried out similar reconnaissance or offered logistical assistance to those already in custody.
Police have gathered multiple sets of mobile dump data, particularly tracking Nabi's movements around the Red Fort, to determine whether he communicated with anyone shortly before the explosion.
The terror module was busted on November 10, after the police arrested eight people, including three doctors, and seized 2,900 kilograms of explosives from Faridabad. The terror module involved the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanned Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
A joint operation was launched by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, as well as central agencies.
