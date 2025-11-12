The Delhi Police on Wednesday said Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the key suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module, conducted several reconnaissance of the Red Fort area in January this year, news agency PTI reported.

The development came after the police analysed his mobile dump data, adding that they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling at the time.

Citing a police official, the report said that the ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Ganaie's phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January. "These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26", he added.

ALSO READ | Al-Falah University under scanner after doctors held in Red Fort blast case The official further noted that Ganaie, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the historic monument several times to study the security arrangements along with the crowd density patterns. Their movements were also corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas. Investigators are examining Ganaie's digital records and communications to trace the funding behind the module’s operations and identify how the explosives were obtained. They are also checking whether other individuals carried out similar reconnaissance or offered logistical assistance to those already in custody.

Police have gathered multiple sets of mobile dump data, particularly tracking Nabi's movements around the Red Fort, to determine whether he communicated with anyone shortly before the explosion. ALSO READ | Delhi blast: Probe on as city remains on high alert; key arrests made On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast from a slow-moving car ripped through the Red Fort metro station area, killing at least 12 and injuring 20 others. The case has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. White-collar terror module busted Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained a preacher from Haryana's Mewat in connection with the white-collar terror module operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.