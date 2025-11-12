Home / India News / Maharashtra ATS questions Thane teacher over 'terror' links of Pune techie

Maharashtra ATS questions Thane teacher over 'terror' links of Pune techie

The ATS told a Pune court earlier this month that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses "aggressively" in the city's Kondhwa area

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport
During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has questioned a teacher in Thane in connection with the arrest of a Pune-based software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits, officials said on Wednesday.

The teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district was used for one of the meetings by the arrested engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, they said.

The ATS nabbed Hangargekar (37) on October 27 for his alleged links with banned outfits, such as Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and for his suspected involvement in radicalisation activities.

During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone.

While probing further, the ATS learned that Hangargekar had visited Mumbra for one of his meetings.

Accordingly, the ATS officials visited the teacher's house on Tuesday and enquired about Hangargekar and his meeting, an official said.

The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, he said.

The ATS told a Pune court earlier this month that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses "aggressively" in the city's Kondhwa area.

During a house search there, the ATS seized mobile phones containing deleted PDF files titled 'Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and All Its Manifestations', it had said.

They also recovered an Urdu translation of a speech delivered by the late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, a magazine titled 'Inspire' was found, containing photographs of AK-47 training at the OSG Gun School and documents detailing the procedure to make an IED using acetone peroxide from an OSG bomb school, it told the court.

The ATS had also said that during the searches, an old phone belonging to Hangargekar was recovered from one person.

"During the analysis of the contact list of the phone, five international phone numbers were found saved, including one from Pakistan, two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait and Oman," it said.

The call detail records of the phone, however, do not show any calls to these saved numbers, the ATS said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Al-Falah University under scanner after doctors held in Red Fort blast case

LIVE news updates: US Supreme Court extends order blocking full SNAP payments

Climate disasters killed 80K, hit 1.3 billion in India since 1995: Report

UN chief Guterres condoles Red Fort blast deaths, calls for full probe

Centre approves 1,000 electric buses for Pune under PM E-DRIVE scheme

Topics :Al-Qaedaanti-terror NIATerror fundsTerrorismPuneThaneMaharashtra

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story