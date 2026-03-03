West Asia crisis: SpiceJet to operate 4 special flights from UAE's Fujairah

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers.

Flight operations have been disrupted due to the close of airspaces in the West Asia amid the escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran.

In a statement, SpiceJet said it would operate four special flights to connect Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday and for the next few days.

Out of them, two flights would be operated to Mumbai.

The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals.