Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR lodged against him in Mumbai over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Live Law reported.

Kamra’s counsel mentioned the matter before Justice Sunder Mohan on Friday, March 28, stating that the comic has been receiving death threats after the show. The court has decided to hear the matter after recess on Friday. Kamra has approached the Madras High Court because he is the permanent resident of Villupuram town in Tamil Nadu.

The development comes after the Mumbai police asked Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in connection with the case.

The story so far

Kamra released a stand-up video on March 23, titled ‘Naya Bharat’, in which he targeted former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through a parody song for breaking the Shiv Sena and bringing down the government of Uddhav Thackeray. The song stirred a controversy and led to Shinde’s party workers reaching the venue of the stand-up and vandalising it.

ALSO READ: 'Sena workers provoked': Rahool Kanal defends vandalism in Kunal Kamra row On Monday, the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demolished a part of the venue, citing alleged irregularities, where the stand-up video was recorded. Kamra also released a statement, saying he would not apologise for his remarks.

A Zero FIR was also filed against the comic under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) [Public mischief] and 356(2) [Defamation] Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel, reported Live Law.