Home / India News / Ladakh issues new notification for hill council polls, after SC verdict

Ladakh issues new notification for hill council polls, after SC verdict

As per the previous notification the Union Territory of Ladakh had announced that elections to the LAHDC was scheduled to be held on September 10 and counting to be held on September 14

ANI Politics

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ladakh administration has announced a new schedule for elections to the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in the Kargil region, following a directive by the Supreme Court.

As per the notification, elections to 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC will be held on October 4. The LAHDC Kargil had come into effect in 2003.

As per the previous notification the Union Territory of Ladakh had announced that elections to the LAHDC was scheduled to be held on September 10 and counting to be held on September 14.

According to the new notification, the process for filing nominations will start on September 9 and the last date for filing nominations is September 16. The last date for withdrawing nominations has been fixed on September 20, it said.

Counting of votes will take place on October 8.

"Voting will be held between 8 am to 4 pm," it said.

The notification further said that the entire election process should be completed before October 11.

The Supreme Court Wednesday set aside the August 2 notification issued by the Ladakh administration for elections to LAHDC and directed that a fresh notification be issued within seven days.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanulla imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the Ladakh administration and also dismissed its appeal against an August 14 order of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which had upheld an interim order by a single-judge bench for grant of the 'Plough' poll symbol to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

It "declared" that the JKNC is "entitled to the exclusive allotment of the plough symbol for candidates proposed to be put up by it".

The Election Department of Ladakh, in an order issued on Thursday, said, "In pursuance to the order of Supreme Court, the symbol 'Plough' is hereby reserved for the J-K National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called upon party workers and leaders to be prepared for the polls.

"Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party colleagues can begin preparations for the electoral battle in right earnest," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force from the date of publication of the notification in the official e-gazette of the Union Territory of Ladakh and shall remain in force till such time the election process is completed. The code of conduct will be applicable for the entire Kargil District.

Also Read

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Kargil Vijay Divas: Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look at Indo-Pak 1999 war

Firing between security forces, armed men in Manipur's Tengnoupal district

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days

Confident that India will do 'everything possible': UN chief ahead of G20

India is leading digital transformation race: G20 Oman Sherpa Pankaj Khimji

Optimistic about India's future but harmonious society essential: Ex-PM MMS

Topics :Supreme CourtLadakhElections

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story