India is leading digital transformation race: G20 Oman Sherpa Pankaj Khimji

G20 Sherpa to Oman, Pankaj Khimji ahead of the G20 Summit this week has said that India is leading the race of digital transformation and is balancing both the developing and developed nations on very sensible issues of climate and energy transition.

Khimji said, "India seems to be leading the race of digital transformation with developing and developed both, and we need to take a leaf out of India's book of digital transformation."

"Energy transition and climate change are really big issues and India is handling it very sensibly, by balancing both the developing and developed nations," said Sherpa.

He also highlighted India and Oman's strong relations and said that a lot of new initiatives will be introduced in the next six months.

He added, "The relationship between India and Oman is only going to get better. We have exchanged a lot of ideas. In the next six months, a lot of new initiatives will come to light. We have been bound together socially and culturally for over 5,000 years and economically for over 2,000 years."

India is geared up to host G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.

During the two-day summit, several dignitaries are scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.