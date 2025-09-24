The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Wednesday approved several major infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and boosting employment. The decisions include railway line expansion in Bihar, highway development, a productivity-linked bonus for railway employees and a comprehensive maritime package.

Doubling of Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya single railway line section in Bihar. The 104-km project will cost around ₹2,192 crore and cover four districts.

ALSO READ: Union cabinet clears Rs 7,616 cr rail and highway projects in Bihar The project is expected to improve connectivity to tourist and religious destinations like Rajgir, Nalanda, and Pawapuri, which attract pilgrims from across India. It will also provide better access for about 1,434 villages, benefiting nearly 1.34 million people, including those in aspirational districts Gaya and Nawada.

The upgraded line will play a crucial role in transporting coal, cement, clinker, and fly ash. It is expected to handle an additional freight traffic of 26 million tonnes annually. The project will also help India reduce oil imports by saving 50 million litres of fuel and cut carbon emissions by 240 million kg, equivalent to planting 10 million trees. By reducing congestion, the enhanced rail capacity will improve efficiency and service reliability. The project supports the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and aligns with the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, creating jobs and boosting regional development.

Green signal for Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah highway The Cabinet also approved the construction of a four-lane greenfield highway along the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W in Bihar. The 78.94-km stretch will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of ₹3,822 crore. The new highway will connect Patna with Bettiah, improving links to districts such as Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran, and areas near the Indo-Nepal border. It will also strengthen trade routes and agricultural supply chains while reducing travel time between Sahebganj and Bettiah from 2.5 hours to just one hour. ALSO READ: Bihar govt to provide Rs 1,000 monthly aid to unemployed graduates: CM The project is expected to generate over 3 million man-days of direct and indirect employment. It will also enhance tourism by improving access to sites such as Kesariya Buddha Stupa, Vaishali’s Shanti Stupa, and Mahavir Temple in Patna.