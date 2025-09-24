SC says Himalayan region facing existential crisis, seeks govt's response

In the wake of monsoon mayhem in Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that all states in the Himalayan region are facing an existential crisis.

The apex court raised some pertinent questions to the Himachal Pradesh government over its policies regarding tourism, construction, and mining, ANI reported. The remarks were made in view of the devastating monsoons that were witnessed across several hill stations.

The questions related to zoning for seismic activity and landslides, forest and tree cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change policy, road networks, hydroelectric and mining projects, tourism, and construction.

Several towns in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand endured the impact of cloudbursts and landslides , disrupting the lives of locals, who depended on tourism to earn their livelihoods. The court said, "This monsoon season has seen heavy, unprecedented rain causing havoc in the fragile ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh. The deluge that struck in various areas has caused widespread damage to life and property."

The top court further added that during the deluge, a large number of houses, including permanent and temporary buildings, were destroyed, either washed away or buried by landslides. "It was observed that humans, not nature, are responsible for phenomena such as continuous landslides, the collapse of houses and buildings, subsidence of roads, etc. Further observation has been made that the various expert reports and other reports have indicated that major causes of such vast destruction in the State of Himachal Pradesh are hydro power projects, four-lane roads, deforestation, multi-storey buildings, etc", the court said. It directed the Himachal Pradesh government to file its comprehensive responses on a broad range of issues regarding its fragile ecology and environmental conditions. The court also asked whether the state has a climate change policy and sought details of any measures adopted to mitigate its impact. In addition, it directed the state to provide details on disaster management plans, the steps taken to implement them, and the funds allocated for disaster management over the past 20 years, along with details of their utilisation.

The state has been asked to file its response by the next hearing, which is scheduled on October 28. Earlier in July, a different bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that Himachal Pradesh might "vanish in thin air" if the situation did not change. Himachal Pradesh monsoon death toll crosses 400-mark According to an ANI report, the monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 448 since June 20, with 261 fatalities being attributed to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning, and electrocution. Citing data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), it said that at least 663 houses were fully damaged, 1,046 houses partially damaged, and 2,340 cowsheds destroyed. Over 29,000 animals perished.