PM Modi calls implementation of GST 2.0 a 'savings festival' for citizens

In his 19-minute address to the nation, the Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, urging state governments to promote manufacturing and swadeshi, and stressing that only Centre–state synergy would help fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India.

Modi said the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would be the driver of self-reliance, a prerequisite for attaining the objective of a developed and prosperous India. He said reduced GST rates and simplified procedures would benefit MSMEs, boost their sales, and reduce their tax burden, but the quality of their products must meet the highest global standards.

The Prime Minister said products that people need and which can be manufactured within the country must be produced domestically. He said the “double bonanza” of slashing income tax and GST rates would lead to savings of Rs 2.5 trillion for the people, which was evidence of his government’s commitment to the mantra “nagarik devobhava”. Modi said these “next-generation GST reforms” would “accelerate India’s growth story, simplify business operations, make investments more attractive, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development”. He added that reform was a continuous process, and as times change and national needs evolve, next-generation reforms become equally essential.

With the US imposing stiff tariffs on Indian goods, the Prime Minister had first announced the GST rate cuts in his Independence Day speech, when he spoke of his government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and appealed to people to buy swadeshi. He said that before July 2017, citizens and traders were entangled in a complex web of taxes — Octroi, Entry Tax, Sales Tax, Excise, VAT, and Service Tax — amounting to dozens of levies across the nation. ALSO READ: GST 2.0 is 'bachat utsav' for citizens, will boost India's growth: PM Modi The Prime Minister recalled that a foreign newspaper had at the time published a report lamenting the rigmarole that business people suffered in India. He said the report described the challenges faced by a company that found it extremely onerous to send goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, a distance of just 570 kilometres, and preferred to ship the goods from Bengaluru to Europe and then back to Hyderabad. The general public, including the poor, bore the brunt of the increased cost of transporting goods within India, he pointed out.

He spoke of the extensive consultation process, which heard and addressed the concerns of all stakeholders, especially the states, and acknowledged their contribution in turning the dream of ‘one nation, one tax’ into reality. The Prime Minister said under the new structure, only the 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs would remain, making food items, medicines, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, health and life insurance among the many goods and services that would either be tax-free or attract only a 5 per cent tax. He said travelling would become cheaper as the GST rate on hotel rooms had been slashed, as would fulfilling other aspirations, such as building a house, purchasing a television or refrigerator, or buying a scooter, bike, or car.

Modi said shopkeepers were keen to pass on the benefits of GST reductions to customers, with signboards displaying price comparisons before and after the reforms being prominently displayed. He said that just as the mantra of swadeshi empowered India’s freedom struggle, it would now energise India’s journey towards prosperity. Modi noted that many foreign items had unknowingly become part of daily life, and citizens often did not realise whether the comb in their pocket was foreign or locally made. The Prime Minister appealed to people to liberate themselves from such dependence, and said they should buy products made with the hard work and sweat of the country’s youth. He called upon every household to become a symbol of swadeshi and every shop to stock goods made in India.