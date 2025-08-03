Home / India News / Ladli Behna Yojana women to get ₹250 Raksha Bandhan gift on Aug 7: MP CM

Pratibha Syntex, another prominent firm in the region, employs 7000 women, all of whom are skilled workers producing high-quality garments that are exported to the United States of America, CM said

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
The MP government is providing ₹5,000 to the women working in the company, under various state-run schemes, and more welfare initiatives are in the pipeline, Yadav added. (Photo: PTI))
Press Trust of India Ujjain
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana will get ₹250 in their bank accounts on August 7 as a Raksha Bandhan gift, which he described as a "small token of love from a brother".

This amount is over and above the ₹1250 beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme get every month, he added while addressing a Raksha Bandhan celebration organised by women working at 'Best Lifestyle' company here.  "Every woman of the state is my sister. It is my pride and my honour. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to ensuring that no sister faces hardship," Yadav asserted. 'Best Lifestyle' currently employed 1500 women, and this number would soon go up to 4000, he said, adding that a new site had been allotted to the company, which will also have residential facilities for them.  Pratibha Syntex, another prominent firm in the region, employs 7000 women, all of whom are skilled workers producing high-quality garments that are exported to the United States of America, the CM said.  Informing that the firm had exported 1.1 million units and aims to reach 20 lakh units soon, Yadav said, "I bow to the hardworking sisters who are the backbone of this progress. For me, my sisters are everything.  " Employment in textile mills in Ujjain have gone up from 5000 earlier to 20000 now, and the figure continues to grow, he pointed out."Industries are coming to Ujjain. Investors are showing interest in Madhya Pradesh. This is creating jobs, which is a matter of pride for our state, both nationally and internationally," he said.  The MP government is providing ₹5,000 to the women working in the company, under various state-run schemes, and more welfare initiatives are in the pipeline, Yadav added.  The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023 from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic win in the 2023 assembly polls. According to offficials, of the ₹ 27,147 crore special budget earmarked for women, a sum of ₹ 18,699 crore is for the Ladli Behna Yojana.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

