Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2 Al Falah doctors among 3 detained by Delhi Police in terror module case

2 Al Falah doctors among 3 detained by Delhi Police in terror module case

The detentions were made during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Delhi Police has detained three persons, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has detained three persons, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University who were known to Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded near the Red Fort, officials said on Saturday.

The detentions were made during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas, they said.

According to sources, the Special Cell, assisted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, detained two Al Falah University doctors -- Mohammad and Mustakim -- from Nuh.

The two were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the wider probe into a 'white collar' terror module. They were also close friends of Dr Umar Nabi, the sources said.

 

Initial interrogation revealed that one of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast. He came to the national capital to appear for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), they said.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran arrests journalists, researcher critical of govt; summons another

arrest

Maharashtra woman doctor's suicide: Sub-inspector, techie arrested

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Court denies bail to six accused in Durgapur MBBS student rape case

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Two released after alleged fake encounter in Hathras; officers suspended

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seizes ₹2,385 cr crypto, arrests OctaFX Ponzi scam mastermind in Spain

Further questioning of Mohammad and Mustakim is underway to ascertain the extent of their association with Dr Ganaie and whether they had any role in the wider conspiracy being probed, they added.

In a parallel operation in Nuh, investigating agencies detained another man, identified as Dinesh alias 'Dabbu', for selling fertilisers without a license. It is being probed if his activities extended beyond illegal trade, the officials said.

Earlier, it emerged that the members of the terror module pooled around Rs 26 lakh and spent Rs 3 lakh to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is used to make IEDs.

Police are probing whether Dinesh sold the fertiliser to the accused.

Separately, the officials said Dr Shaheen Sayeed, another Al Falah University doctor arrested in connection with the terror module case, had recently applied for a passport.

Police verification was conducted for her application on November 3 at room number 29 of the university hostel and officers also photographed her as part of the routine procedure, they said.

Agencies are examining whether her application has any bearing on the ongoing investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea for mechanism to ensure no PG medical seats remain vacant

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K L-G orders probe into cause of Nowgam blast, says 'deeply anguished'

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi reviews under-construction bullet train station in Surat

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

Srinagar, India-Pakistan war, conflict, army, security personnerl, vigil, ceasefire breach

9 killed in Nowgam police station blast; cause being investigated: MHA

Topics : Arrest Delhi blast Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon