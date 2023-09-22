Lalbaugcha Raja gets donations over Rs 1 cr in 2 days of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal received donations of over Rs one crore in two days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal received donations worth over sixty lakh on the second day of the festival. According to the Mandal, it received over 60,62,000 on the second day taking the total to over 1,02,62,000 in two days of the festival.

Lord Ganpati idol has also received an offering of 183.480 grams of gold and 622 grams of silver as a donation. Compared to the first day, the second day received more donations in cash.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sudhir Salvi, the Secretary of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal lauded industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani for his support towards the Lalbaug committee's activities.

"Today the dialysis centre of Lalbaugcha Raja is getting started, it has 24 machines which were given by Anant Ambani and along with that we have a blood donation camp as well to help every patient. There is a lot of support from Anant Ambani," he said.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 19 this year. This auspicious 10-day festival started with 'Chaturthi' and will end on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.