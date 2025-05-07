Home / India News / Land compensation must reflect equity, justice and fairness: Supreme Court

Land compensation must reflect equity, justice and fairness: Supreme Court

The bench observed the acquisition proceedings commenced in April 2008 and the public purpose of the acquisition was to build Chaudhary Devi Lal Industrial Model Township

Supreme Court, SC
The determination of compensation for compulsory acquisitions under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, was fundamentally an exercise in equity, it added. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the compensation for land acquisition cannot be assessed in a mechanical manner but must be guided by considerations of equality, equity and justice.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said a fundamental principle in land acquisition jurisprudence was that lands with similar locational and developmental potential must be compensated equitably unless clear, objective distinctions justify otherwise.

The bench said it must caution against an "excessively positivist" approach in matters of land acquisition.

"It is well understood that the very exercise of assessing compensation is antithetical to rigid formalism. Compensation cannot be assessed in a mechanical or formulaic manner but must be guided by considerations of equality, equity, and justice," it said.

The apex court's verdict came on a batch of cross-appeals filed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and several landowners challenging the quantum of compensation awarded by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the land situated in Fazalwas and Kukrola villages in Gurugram district.

The bench observed the acquisition proceedings commenced in April 2008 and the public purpose of the acquisition was to build Chaudhary Devi Lal Industrial Model Township.

Also Read

Premium

EPFO dials BSNL, MTNL to acquire offices, land and buildings for expansion

Uranium sources, land acquisition key to boosting nuclear energy: Minister

Macrotech Developers to invest Rs 8,000 cr in FY26 on land acquisition

Govt proposes returning unused National Highway land to owners after 5 yrs

Indian developers buy land parcels worth Rs 39,700 crore in 2024: JLL

The determination of compensation for compulsory acquisitions under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, was fundamentally an exercise in equity, it added.

The bench said instead of being a "precise science", the law of compulsory acquisition in India strives to uphold the enduring principles of justice, equality and fairness.

"This ethos is reflected in the procedural framework of the 1894 Act and has been further refined by its successor-statute, i.e., the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013," it said.

The bench said the apex court has consistently held that the determination of market value and corresponding compensation must necessarily factor in the escalation of land prices over time.

"Given the inherently dynamic nature of real estate markets, any assessment of land value cannot remain static but must reflect prevailing economic conditions, infrastructural developments, and increasing demand," it said.

The bench partly allowed the appeals of the landowners from Kukrola Village and modified the high court's May 2022 verdict.

It upheld the high court order granting compensation for the "outer belt", that is, lands beyond 5 acre from NH-8, at Rs 62,14,121 per acre.

"The compensation granted for the 'inner belt', i.e., lands situated in Kukrola and abutting the NH-8 up to a depth of five acres are awarded parity with that of village Fazalwas, i.e., Rs 1,21,00,000 per acre," the bench said.

It noted the high court essentially categorised the lands acquired from these two villages into the "inner belt" and the "outer belt".

The apex court noted the "inner belt" referred to lands abutting NH-8 up to a depth of 5 acre whereas the "outer belt" comprises lands beyond that limit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

India to launch 52 spy satellites over next five years: INSPACe chairman

UP extends food biz licence deadline to May 31, warns of strict action

Govt brings draft framework of 'India's Climate Finance Taxonomy'

Rajasthan on alert after India strikes Pak, state leaders hail Op Sindoor

Topics :Land AcquisitionLand Acquisition BillLand Acquisition ActSupreme Court

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story