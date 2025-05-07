UP extends food biz licence deadline to May 31, warns of strict action

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended its ongoing campaign to help food business operators (FBOs) register and get licenses under current food safety laws. The deadline has now been pushed to May 31, with officials making it clear that no food business - be it a street vendor or a restaurant - will be allowed to operate without the certification.

Officials have also issued a warning that any food business found operating without a proper licence after the deadline passes will face strict action.

"District-level food safety officers have been instructed to conduct special camps to facilitate on-the-spot registration and licensing for food vendors and restaurant owners. Strict orders have been given to ensure that no food establishment operates without valid documentation," a government statement read.

The initiative is aimed at covering all types of food-related businesses - from street vendors and small eateries to large restaurants and food processing units - under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The main objective of the drive is to ensure safe and hygienic food, while also putting a stop to unregulated or illegal food operations.

Yogi Adityanath has issued clear directions that no food business should be allowed to run outside the legal framework. However, the government also acknowledged that "Despite legal requirements, many small and large food operators are yet to comply with licensing norms." Chief Minister has issued clear directions that no food business should be allowed to run outside the legal framework. However, the government also acknowledged that "Despite legal requirements, many small and large food operators are yet to comply with licensing norms."

"The campaign is not only about compliance but also public health. Unlicensed food businesses pose risks to consumers and violate legal provisions. Therefore, authorities are ensuring full coverage, from roadside vendors and dhabas to premium restaurants under the drive," the government emphasised.

To support the campaign, the FSDA has launched extensive outreach efforts in all districts. This includes registration camps and mobile food safety teams to guide and help businesses through the licensing process. So far, thousands of food businesses have registered during this drive, with many more expected to do so before the new deadline expires.