Land-for-job case: Delhi court extends Amit Katyal's bail till Mar 12

Katyal is a businessman who is accused in the alleged land-for-jobs money laundering case, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of Amit Katyal on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the interim bail granted to him
Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
The Delhi court on Tuesday extended interim bail to Amit Katyal till March 12, a businessman and an alleged close associate of former Union Minister Lalu Prasad's family, in the land-for-job scam case.

Katyal is one of the accused in the alleged land-for-jobs money laundering case, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the hearing on his application seeking an extension of interim bail on medical grounds until March 12.

Katyal has been on interim bail since February 5. The ED had challenged the order before the High Court. The High Court on Monday reserved the order on ED's appeal.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of Amit Katyal on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the interim bail granted to him.

According to the ED Amit Katyal, in connivance with RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, hatched a conspiracy to incorporate a company in ROC Delhi and buy land parcels situated in Bihar from prospective job seekers.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

