Home / India News / Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; Amarnath batch stopped

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; Amarnath batch stopped

A massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district early Wednesday following which no fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to leave from Jammu, officials said.

Press Trust of India Banihal/Jammu
Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district early Wednesday following which no fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to leave from Jammu, officials said.

According to the traffic control room, the landslide hit the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, near Maroog around 3 am.

The restoration work is going on and is expected to be completed by 2 pm, following which the suspended traffic will be allowed from both sides - Nagrota in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir, an official of the department said.

No fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed from Jammu in view of the highway closure, the officials said.

The yatra was suspended for the day from Bhagwati Nagar base camp due to the landslide on the highway, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

He said restoration work is going on at a war footing to make the highway trafficable.

Over 4.25 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the 62-day long yatra on July 1.

Also Read

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, rivers breach danger mark

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state as 'Keralam'

Website on Hinduism receives message threatening bomb blast in India

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Congress for support on Delhi Services Bill

Explained: What was licence raj and why is India better off without it?

Topics :Nitin GadkarilandslideJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story