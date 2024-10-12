Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata will keep inspiring future business leaders: Ford Motors chairman

"Ratan was a leader of vision and integrity and proved to be an excellent steward of Jaguar and Land Rover," Ford said in a statement

Ratan Tata
Ford recalled that he had met Tata only once in person. | File Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Ford Motor Company chairman Bill Ford Saturday said he is "saddened" by the death of industry titan Ratan Tata earlier this week.

"Ratan was a leader of vision and integrity and proved to be an excellent steward of Jaguar and Land Rover," Ford said in a statement.

Tata's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs, Ford, the great-grandson of Henry Ford said.
 

Tata, who is credited with taking the salt-to-software conglomerate to newer heights during the over two decades of leading it, died at a city hospital on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 86.

In 2008, group company Tata Motors bought JLR from Ford for $ 2.3 billion in an all-cash deal.

Ford recalled that he had met Tata only once in person and described the meeting as "warm and cordial".

The two spoke about the challenges and joys of running family businesses and our mutual love of cars during the meeting, the 67-year-old Ford added.

Denying claims of Tata feeling "humiliated" at the meeting as described by one of the Tata group veterans who attended the meeting, Ford said some accounts of their meeting "could not be any further from the truth".


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

