Netanyahu expresses condolences on demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condoled the death of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the friendship between Israel and India. The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties. "To my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," he said on Saturday.

Netanyahu asked Prime Minister Modi to convey his condolences to Ratan Tata's family.

"In sympathy, Benjamin Netanyahu," he said as he concluded the post.

On Thursday, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid homage to Ratan Tata, calling him a true friend of his country.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on Friday over Ratan Tata's death, praising his contributions to innovation and manufacturing while acknowledging his role in strengthening industries in India and France.