LIVE: Joint campaign strategy on cards during 'INDIA' bloc's meet this week

BS Web Team
Photo: Adhir Chowdhury, MP, Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance. They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

Key Events

9:04 AM Aug 23

46% across 23 countries have a favourable opinion of India: Pew survey

8:48 AM Aug 23

Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to give statement to privileges committee in LS suspension case today

8:47 AM Aug 23

9:38 AM

CBI files reply in Delhi court on Jagdish Tytler's plea in anti-Sikh riots case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its reply before a Delhi court on the application of senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler seeking court records from the year 1984 till 2023. Tytler is accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court listed the matter for September 6 for hearing arguments in the case.

9:25 AM

Pakistan stares at another crisis as sugar prices rise to Rs 185 per kg retaining

Sugar prices in Pakistan have increased to Rs 185 per kg, with the country's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) asking relevant agencies to check for the hoarding and smuggling of sugar, Dawn reported.The rising wholesale rates have been providing an opportunity for various online mart and retail shop operators to make a windfall on the already piled-up stocks.
 

9:04 AM

46% across 23 countries have a favourable opinion of India: Pew survey

A new Pew Research Center survey found that a median of 46 per cent of adults have a good opinion of India, while a median of 34 per cent have a negative opinion of India. Comparatively, opinions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were gathered in a subset of 12 countries, are mixed with 37 per cent of people on average saying they have faith in PM Modi.

8:48 AM

Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to give statement to privileges committee in LS suspension case today

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will on Wednesday appear before the Privileges Committee of the Parliament in connection with his suspension from the Lower House. The Congress leader will record his statement before the parliamentary panel at 12.30 pm. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.

 

8:47 AM

New regulation allows existing property owners in Delhi to buy DDA flats

Amendments in regulations to provide level-playing field to home-buyers, and changes of land use for the RML Hospital's expansion and for a plot for building an office of the CPI(M) on DDU Marg, were among the major decisions approved by the DDA on Tuesday, officials said. The decisions were taken during a meeting of the urban body, which was chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Amendment in Regulation 7 'Eligibility of Allotment' of DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, has received the nod to "provide opportunity to all home-buyers to participate in DDA housing schemes", the officials said.

 

8:46 AM

LG Saxena reviews repair, beautification work as Delhi gears up for G20

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has been working for revamping and beautifying the city in the run-up to the global G20 Summit to be held early next month, an official statement said. As per the statement, the Lt. Governor, who since July this year decided to move on the streets and roads for inspection, has undertaken 54 visits to review the repair, restoration, and beautification works.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

