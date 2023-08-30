LIVE: Joint campaign strategy on cards during 'INDIA' bloc's meet this week

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance. They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that a median of 46 per cent of adults have a good opinion of India, while a median of 34 per cent have a negative opinion of India. Comparatively, opinions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were gathered in a subset of 12 countries, are mixed with 37 per cent of people on average saying they have faith in PM Modi. Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will on Wednesday appear before the Privileges Committee of the Parliament in connection with his suspension from the Lower House. The Congress leader will record his statement before the parliamentary panel at 12.30 pm. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.