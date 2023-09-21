Home / India News / LIVE: India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions

LIVE: India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions

LIVE: India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions between both nations, reports Hindustan Times. No formal announcement of the suspension of visa services has been made though BLS International, which runs the visa application centres in Canada, posted a message on its Canadian website informing that due to operational reasons it will be suspending Indian visa services w.e.f from 21 September 2023 till further notice. The notification read: “Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.”

11:37 AM

India wins bid to host international conference on cement in 2027

11:28 AM

Siddaramaiah-led delegation meets Jal Shakti Minister in New Delhi

11:21 AM

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24 despite high crude oil prices: NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani

11:11 AM

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

India has won the bid to host the International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC) here in 2027, where global leaders, academicians, and professionals would deliberate on progress of research in this sector, an official statement said.

The bid was won against UAE and Switzerland.

11:31 AM

Revenue minister Pramila Mallik resigns, set to become Odisha's first woman Speaker

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallik on Thursday resigned from the Naveen Patnaik cabinet, sources said. Malik, a six-time MLA handed over her resignation letter to the chief minister which was subsequently forwarded to the governor for approval, they said.

Mallik is all set to become the next Speaker of the OLA as the ruling BJD has 113 MLAs in the House of 147 members.

11:28 AM

Siddaramaiah-led delegation meets Jal Shakti Minister in New Delhi

A delegation of Karnataka ministers led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat seeking to hold discussions on the Cauvery water issue.
 
During the meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the visiting delegation had detailed discussions with the Union minister over the Cauvery issue, they said.
 
The meeting comes amid Karnataka government seeking a stay on the Cauvery Water Management Authority order passed earlier seeking to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days till September 26.

11:21 AM

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24 despite high crude oil prices: NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani

The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal, notwithstanding high crude oil prices and increased uncertainty due climate changes, NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani said on Thursday.
 
Virmani also asserted that the gross household savings ratio in India has consistently gone up.
In an interview with PTI, he said: "My growth projection (of India's GDP growth) is 6.5 per cent plus minus 0.5 per cent... because my experience is that the fluctuations in global GDP more or less has balanced out for us, assuming normal changes.

11:11 AM

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

The international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, will be developed in more than 30 acres of area at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.
 
The thematic architecture of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights and ghat steps-based seating arrangements. The stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 30,000 spectators.

10:50 AM

Railways increases ex gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times

The Railway Board has increased by 10 times the ex gratia payments made in case of death or injury to anyone in train accidents. The ex-gratia relief was last revised in 2012 and 2013.
 
"It has now been decided to revise the amount of ex-gratia relief to be paid to the dependents of dead and injured passengers involved in train accidents and untoward incidents...," according to a circular dated September 18, which was accessed by PTI.

It added that ex-gratia relief has also been enhanced "to the road users who met with an accident due to railway's prima facie liability at manned level crossing gate accident" and it will be applicable from September 18, ie, from the date of the release of the circular.

10:33 AM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to unveil a 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar

The statue of Adi Shankaracharya is based on Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar.
 
MP CM Chouhan to unveil 108-ft Adi Shankaracharya statue in Omkareshwar today
 

9:56 AM

Step towards cleaner, quieter, greener future, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

After US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took a ride in a 'zero noise, zero-emission and 100 per cent electric bus', saying such modes of public transport "can change the world!", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the electric buses in the national capital are more than just vehicles and are, in fact, "a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future".

He also thanked the US Ambassador for his support for green and sustainable transportation. Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Hope you enjoyed the ride H.E. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia. Your recognition of the revolutionary power of electric buses is inspiring. Thank you for your DTC bus experience and your support of our unwavering commitment to green and sustainable transportation."

9:56 AM

Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

On the occasion of 'Nuakhai', Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to 4.4 million farmer families under KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme for Rabi Crop season.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "An amount of Rs 2000 has been transferred to the bank account of each farmer's family, which includes 42,88,000 small and marginal farmers, 68,750 landless farmers."

9:55 AM

Onion traders in Nashik district go on indefinite strike over export duty; govt orders strict action

Onion traders have said that they suspended auctions in all agriculture produce market committees in Nashik district of Maharashtra and their protest will continue indefinitely, a development raising the fear of shortage of the kitchen staple in retail markets and hike in prices.

An office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) said on Wednesday they were protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

