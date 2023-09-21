LIVE: India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions

New Delhi suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions between both nations, reports Hindustan Times. No formal announcement of the suspension of visa services has been made though BLS International, which runs the visa application centres in Canada, posted a message on its Canadian website informing that due to operational reasons it will be suspending Indian visa services w.e.f from 21 September 2023 till further notice. The notification read: “Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.” Onion traders have said that they suspended auctions in all agriculture produce market committees in Nashik district of Maharashtra and their protest will continue indefinitely, a development raising the fear of shortage of the kitchen staple in retail markets and hike in prices. An office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) said on Wednesday they were protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium. The cricket stadium in Varanasi, which is also Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, will be a step towards realising his vision to develop modern, world-class sports infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the PMO. The international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, will be developed in more than 30 acres of area at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. Read More