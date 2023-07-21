LIVE: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur in a span of half an hour, no casualties

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here
Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:07 AM IST