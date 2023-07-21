Home / India News / LIVE: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur in a span of half an hour, no casualties
LIVE: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur in a span of half an hour, no casualties

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

9:09 AM Jul 23

9:08 AM Jul 23

9:42 AM Jul 23

'Mobile workforce going to be a reality in the future', says PM Modi at G20 meeting

At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, PM Narendra Modi says, "Globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality in the future. Therefore, it is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this. I commend your efforts to initiate the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements..."
 

9:24 AM Jul 23

PM Modi addresses the G20 labour and employment ministers' meeting

9:10 AM Jul 23

US imposes new sanctions to cut Russia's access to war supplies, revenue

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
 
The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens of Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks. In addition, a group of Kyrgyzstan-based electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia.
 
 
 

9:09 AM Jul 23

Even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, the BJP charged on Thursday as it questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
 
The BJP said that a discussion on the situation in Manipur would have sent out a "meaningful and positive" message to the people of the violence-hit state but the opposition parties did not let it happen because they felt that incidents of "misbehavior" with women in Congress-ruled states as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections may also come up.

9:08 AM Jul 23

Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
 
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

