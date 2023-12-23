Home / India News / LIVE: Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in a month, says WHO
LIVE: Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in a month, says WHO

The number of new COVID cases increased by 52 per cent during the past four-odd weeks, the WHO said, with over 850 000 new cases reported during the period. The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported, World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest press release. As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik says, "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program. Their arrival will give strength to the workers."

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

NE festival kicks off: Region safe, its infra tourism-ready, says Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has urged the people to visit the country's northeastern region and experience its culture, heritage, and wildlife at least once in their lifetime.

Lekhi said this while inaugurating the three-day North East Festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday evening, promising the visitors a memorable outing with varied artefacts, regional food, and cultural extravaganza.

Hindu temple wall defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treating it as 'hate crime'

Suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, police said, adding that the incident came to light on Friday (local time). The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism. According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.

Security forces searches forest area in J&K in connection with 21 December attack on Army

Fog covers skyline as temperature drops further in the capital

It's very unfortunate: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj expresses concern after Sakshi Malik's retirement

After Bajranj Punia's letter to Prime Minister Modi, returning his Padma Shri and Sakshi Malik's announcement of retirement, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it's very unfortunate for India that our Olympian women, who made the nation proud, had to sit at the Jantar Mantar compound to seek justice against the former WFI chief.

Lifting Hijab ban raises concern about 'secular nature' of educational spaces: K'taka BJP

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

Congress will form government in Odisha, says Sarat Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik says, "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program. Their arrival will give strength to the workers."
