LIVE: Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in a month, says WHO

The number of new COVID cases increased by 52 per cent during the past four-odd weeks, the WHO said, with over 850 000 new cases reported during the period. The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported, World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest press release. As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted. The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.
