Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIVE: Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in a month, says WHO

Catch the latest news updates from across the world

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

The number of new COVID cases increased by 52 per cent during the past four-odd weeks, the WHO said, with over 850 000 new cases reported during the period. The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported, World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest press release. As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik says, "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program. Their arrival will give strength to the workers."

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

9:11 AM

Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in past one month: WHO

The number of new COVID cases increased by 52 per cent during the past four-odd weeks, the WHO said, with over 850 000 new cases reported during the period. The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported, World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest press release.

As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted.

9:04 AM

NE festival kicks off: Region safe, its infra tourism-ready, says Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has urged the people to visit the country's northeastern region and experience its culture, heritage, and wildlife at least once in their lifetime.

Lekhi said this while inaugurating the three-day North East Festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday evening, promising the visitors a memorable outing with varied artefacts, regional food, and cultural extravaganza.

8:49 AM

Hindu temple wall defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treating it as 'hate crime'

Suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, police said, adding that the incident came to light on Friday (local time). The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism. According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.

8:42 AM

Security forces searches forest area in J&K in connection with 21 December attack on Army

8:40 AM

Fog covers skyline as temperature drops further in the capital

8:38 AM

It's very unfortunate: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj expresses concern after Sakshi Malik's retirement

After Bajranj Punia's letter to Prime Minister Modi, returning his Padma Shri and Sakshi Malik's announcement of retirement, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it's very unfortunate for India that our Olympian women, who made the nation proud, had to sit at the Jantar Mantar compound to seek justice against the former WFI chief.
8:37 AM

Lifting Hijab ban raises concern about 'secular nature' of educational spaces: K'taka BJP

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.
8:36 AM

Congress will form government in Odisha, says Sarat Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik says, "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program. Their arrival will give strength to the workers."
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Odisha Election Assembly elections Assembly polls Lok Sabha Parliament Rajya Sabha BJP AAP Congress New Delhi air pollution Law Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir Punjab Hamas israel trade palestine India economy Politics national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon