LIVE: Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in a month, says WHO
The number of new COVID cases increased by 52 per cent during the past four-odd weeks, the WHO said, with over 850 000 new cases reported during the period. The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported, World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest press release. As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted.
The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.
As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally since the onset of COVID-19, the WHO noted.
NE festival kicks off: Region safe, its infra tourism-ready, says Lekhi
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has urged the people to visit the country's northeastern region and experience its culture, heritage, and wildlife at least once in their lifetime.
Lekhi said this while inaugurating the three-day North East Festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday evening, promising the visitors a memorable outing with varied artefacts, regional food, and cultural extravaganza.
Hindu temple wall defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treating it as 'hate crime'
Suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, police said, adding that the incident came to light on Friday (local time). The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism. According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.
Lifting Hijab ban raises concern about 'secular nature' of educational spaces: K'taka BJP
First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:33 AM IST